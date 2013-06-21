Airplane WiFi provider Gogo falls in Nasdaq debut

June 21 (Reuters) - Shares of in-flight WiFi provider Gogo Inc fell 6 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.4 billion.

The company’s shares opened at $16 on the Nasdaq. Gogo sold 11 million shares in the offering at the top of its $15 to $17 per share price range, raising $187 million.

The company, whose services are available in Delta Air Lines, US Airways and American Airlines, provides internet, voice and data services to more than 5,750 business aircraft.

Gogo also offers airline passengers on-demand movies and television shows on a pay-per-view basis, and sells equipment and services to aircraft makers such as Bombardier Inc , General Dynamics Corp’s Gulfstream, and Brazil’s Embraer.