GoGold says worker killed in accident at Mexico project
April 18, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

GoGold says worker killed in accident at Mexico project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc said a worker employed by a contractor died on Friday in an accident at its Parral tailings project in Mexico.

The company and local authorities have completed an investigation that determined all appropriate safety procedures were in place, GoGold said on Monday.

Tailings are masses of ground waste rock and processed effluents left over after extracting minerals.

Operations are continuing as normal at the project in the state of Chihuahua, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

