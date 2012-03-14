FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Gol aims to start flights to US, Venezuela
March 14, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 6 years ago

Brazil's Gol aims to start flights to US, Venezuela

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Gol seeking approval from Brazil’s aviation authority

* Would add to several international routes

* Flight would depart from Sao Paulo five days a week

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has made a formal request to the country’s civil aviation agency to start flights to Miami and the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, it said on Tuesday.

If Gol’s plan is approved, the flights would leave five days a week from Sao Paulo’s international airport, Guarulhos, stopping in Venezuela’s capital Caracas and then flying to Miami.

Having the new route “is in line with the company’s business model,” Gol said in a statement.

The company, Brazil’s second-largest airline, operates several international routes in South America, including to Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Santiago.

Brazil’s rising wealth and a strong currency, the real , have made Miami popular among better-off Brazilians for shopping trips. A local newspaper said recently that another airline was carrying extra fuel on its Miami-Brazil flights because of the weight of goods Brazilians were bringing home. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

