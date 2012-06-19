UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol taps Audi executive to lead turnaround

* Kakinoff was formerly head of Audi in Brazil

* Company striving to cut costs to stem losses

* Oliveira, son of founder, to become chairman

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi

June 19 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas, Brazil’s second-largest airline, named Paulo Sergio Kakinoff as chief executive after the company recently streamlined to cut mounting losses and fend off competition from smaller rivals.

Kakinoff, the former head of carmaker Audi’s operations in Brazil, replaces Constantino de Oliveira Jr., the son of the airline’s founder and a major shareholder. Kakinoff, who was already a Gol board member, will take over on July 2.

Oliveira, who becomes Gol’s chairman with the changes, is departing after shares of Brazil’s first low-cost carrier tumbled 48 percent in the past 12 months, raising doubts about the company’s strategy in a country struggling with expensive labor, an unwieldy tax burden and overcrowded airports.

Kakinoff takes over at a time when Gol is implementing far-reaching measures to quell a surge in costs that led to a series of quarterly losses over the past year. Earlier this month, Gol fired 190 staff on top of the dismissal of 131 employees in April.

Oliveira’s replacement “could have been accelerated by the severe changes in the Brazilian aviation industry in the last two years, with declining profitability, excess capacity and the creation of larger carriers in the region,” Eduardo Siffert Couto, a transportation analyst with Goldman Sachs Group, said in a note to clients.

As air traffic in Latin America’s largest economy slows from years of double-digit growth, Gol is paying the price for growing too fast. Oliveira’s expansion plans last year met with a glut of available seats in the market and falling ticket prices, just as fuel prices and payrolls drove costs higher.

As a result, Gol lost 820 million reais ($402 million) in the 12 months through March, and Oliveira early this year began to reverse course to stop the bleeding.

The company posted a net loss of 41.4 million reais in the first quarter after a weaker local currency led to a surge in operational costs.

HEADWINDS

Gol’s stock gained 1 percent to 9.58 reais on Tuesday, the sixth gain in seven sessions. Still, investors are waiting to see the results of Oliveira’s plan to return to profit by trimming fleet plans, cutting about 80 flights daily, laying off employees and eliminating free sandwiches from many routes.

Changes in management have long been expected by investors as part of the carrier’s restructuring, said Sara Delfim, a transportation analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

On a conference call with analysts, the outgoing executive said Kakinoff, who worked for almost two decades at the German luxury carmaker, is familiar with the carrier’s strategy and will help fine-tune it to make Gol a profitable and efficient low-cost airline in Brazil.

“He is tasked with helping Gol attain its profitability and operational goals, and I am here to wish him well,” Oliveira said. “Gol will continue to be a low-cost carrier, charging low fares, no matter who is in charge.”

The company’s newfound discipline comes as smaller rivals Trip and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras pledged not to cut staff in their merger to form the country’s No. 3 airline. Kakinoff’s appointment comes the same week that the takeover of Brazil’s TAM by Chilean airline LAN is likely to be completed.

“We expect Kakinoff to face a less turbulent market in the coming years at least on the competition side as some Brazilian carriers, including Gol, are cutting capacity to better balance supply and demand,” Siffert Couto wrote.