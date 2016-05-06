FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazils Gol bondholders reject restructuring proposal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Brazils Gol bondholders reject restructuring proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - A group of bondholders in Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA decided on Thursday to reject the exchange offer announced by the airline, the law firms representing them said.

The investors hold about 25 percent of the $780 million in outstanding debt that Gol is seeking to restructure, said the statement by White & Case LLP and Pinheiro Guimarães Advogados. The exchange offer terms imply losses of up to 70 percent to the bondholders.

Gol did not immediately comment.

The bondholders said Gol rejected negotiations before announcing the exchange offer terms and that the company needed to ensure creditors are treated equally.

Gol Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes said earlier this week that local lenders Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA would not have to take any discount on their 1 billion reais ($283 million) debt.

$1 = 3.5349 Brazilian reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.