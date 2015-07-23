FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil regulator approves Delta Air Lines, Gol deal
July 23, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil regulator approves Delta Air Lines, Gol deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade approved with no restrictions a $446 million agreement between U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc and Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA to expand their alliance.

Under the deal announced earlier this month, Delta will increase its share in Gol to about 10 percent from its current 3 percent as the Brazilian airline issues new shares.

Cade said in a statement Thursday that it saw no competition issues in the international routes operated by both companies. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

