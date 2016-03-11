Shares of Brazil's Gol seesaw on talk of Delta capital injection

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil’s airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA seesawed on Friday after the company denied a media report saying Delta Airlines would inject capital in the embattled company through a share offering.

Veja Mercados, a blog ran by weekly magazine Veja, said Delta would buy new Gol shares with a premium of more than 30 percent from the current share price of 3.52 reais. Delta already owns a minority stake in Gol.

The report was denied by a Gol spokeswoman. Shares were up 2.6 percent in the Sao Paulo stock exchange, after rising more than 7 percent in early trading. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione)