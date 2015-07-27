FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil airline Gol cutting capacity on weak demand
July 27, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil airline Gol cutting capacity on weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second biggest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas SA, is cutting capacity in the second half of 2015 by 1.6 percent from a year earlier due to weaker demand, executives said on a Monday conference call.

Brazil’s biggest airline, the TAM division of regional heavyweight Latam Airlines Group SA said last week that it would reduce operations in the country by 8-10 percent due to a downturn in Latin America’s largest economy. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

