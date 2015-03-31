UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol estimates positive operating income in 2015

(Adds fourth-quarter earnings)

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA expects positive operating income in 2015 and an operating margin (EBIT) of between 2 and 5 percent, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The airline may revise its outlook for the year because of “an adverse macroeconomic scenario,” the filing said. Gol reiterated its expectations for stable domestic seating capacity in 2015.

Gol also reported on Monday a net loss of 631 million reais ($195 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014, a higher loss than the 227.5 million reais analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, due in part to a weakening Brazilian currency.

The airline estimated an exchange rate of between 3.15 and 2.95 Brazilian reais per dollar in 2015. Gol also said it had been impacted by losses related to derivatives in the quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 22.9 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 264.8 million reais.

Gol reported a net loss of 1.1 billion reais in 2014, more than its 724.6 million reais loss in 2013. ($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo and Juliana Schincariol in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Ken Wills and Cynthia Osterman)