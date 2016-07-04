FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Gol says bondholders tendered $174.7 mln of bonds in swap deal
July 4, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Gol says bondholders tendered $174.7 mln of bonds in swap deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday said creditors agreed to swap $174.7 million in notes and bonds in a debt restructuring offer concluded last week.

The result fell short of Gol's expectations to restructure $780 million of outstanding debt despite successive deadline extensions. Gol said the swap will reduce its debt by $101.2 million and cut annual interest payment by $9.3 million.

Gol is partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines Inc and has struggled with stiff competition, a sliding currency and Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades.

$1 = 3.2318 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
