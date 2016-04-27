FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gol bondholders hire White & Case to advise on debt restructuring
April 27, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Gol bondholders hire White & Case to advise on debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - A group of bondholders in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has hired law firm White & Case LLP to advise on a planned debt restructuring.

Gol announced on March 30 that it was hiring PJT Partners as financial advisors and told investors the company needs to “revise its capital structure.”

White & Case said in a statement that the group of bondholders plans to “work with Gol and PJT to understand the alternatives being considered.” (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

