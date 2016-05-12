FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Gol CEO says restructuring offer 'not negotiable'
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Gol CEO says restructuring offer 'not negotiable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil’s most indebted airline, has proposed creditors a restructuring plan that is “the best possible out there,” Chief Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on Thursday.

The restructuring proposal, which wants bondholders to take losses on their investments of up to 70 percent, is “not negotiable,” Kakinoff said at a conference call to discuss first-quarter results.

Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.