a year ago
Brazil's Gol still looking for solution for debt issues -CFO
#Market News
July 4, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Gol still looking for solution for debt issues -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA is satisfied with the results of a debt swap involving about 20 percent of its bondholders, but the company is still looking for ways to resolve its overall debt situation, Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes Neto said on Monday.

Gol's cash situation remains challenging and is far from being resolved, Lopes said, adding that the airline does not see filing for bankruptcy protection as an option, given recent progress in negotiations with its creditors. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
