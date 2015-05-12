FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil airline Gol posts 13th straight quarterly loss
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil airline Gol posts 13th straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas posted its 13th consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday as sales stagnated and a strong dollar drove up costs.

The first-quarter net loss of 672.7 million Brazilian reais ($222.80 million) was seven times bigger than a year earlier and larger than the average forecast of 636 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The sharp depreciation of Brazil’s currency, the real , drove up the cost of paying foreign debts and aircraft leasing contracts, complicating the turnaround efforts of Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft rentals, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, fell 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 468.9 million reais, below the average forecast of 500 million reais.

Including depreciation, amortization and leasing costs, an operating profit metric known as EBIT rose 6.5 percent to 153.8 million reais, or 6.1 percent of revenue. Gol said in March it was aiming for a so-called EBIT margin of 2-5 percent, down from a 3-6 percent target at the start of 2014.

$1 = 3.0193 Brazilian reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
