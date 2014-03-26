FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil airline Gol sees more fuel price pressure in 2014
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil airline Gol sees more fuel price pressure in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has seen higher-than-expected jet fuel prices so far this year and expects additional pressure from the cost of fuel, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on a Wednesday conference call.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft rentals, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, should continue to rise in 2014 but not as much as in 2013, executives said on the call.

Gol reported its eighth straight quarterly loss late on Tuesday as a decline in the real currency pushed up costs and worsened the impact of higher fuel prices. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.