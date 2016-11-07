Brazil airline Gol to keep trimming fleet in 2017

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will trim its fleet by another five airplanes next year, which will help reduce debt levels and limit capacity, executives said on a Monday earnings call.

Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said Brazil's aviation industry is likely to recover in 2017 if airlines maintain a disciplined approach to capacity. Earlier on Monday, Gol raised its target for 2016 operating profit after posting a third-quarter net profit, up from a net loss a year ago. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Paula Laier Editing by W Simon)