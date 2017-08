SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has seen price competition subsiding since April after a spike in March, Chief Financial Officer Richard Lark told analysts on a Wednesday conference call.

Demand in Brazil's travel market has been stable, and there is no sign of an inflection point leading to growth, he added. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)