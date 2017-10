SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA may continue cutting domestic flights into 2014, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists on a Tuesday call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.

The airline said earlier on Tuesday that it planned to reduce domestic flights by about 7 percent this year as part of a plan to restore operational profitability after a deep fourth-quarter loss.