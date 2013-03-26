UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol cuts flights to restore operating profit

* Reduces flight schedule after $222 million fourth-quarter loss

* Slashing flights by up to 10 percent in first half 2013

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is cutting back flights to return to profitability, the Brazilian airline said on Tuesday as it reported a steep quarterly loss.

Gol posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 447 million reais ($222 mln), according to a securities filing, compared with a year-earlier profit of 54 million reais.

The airline is still struggling to establish operating profitability after it expanded just as Brazil’s air traffic market was cooling and a drop in the nation’s currency, the real, drove up fuel and fleet costs.

Gol lost 210.1 million reais in the fourth quarter before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, compared with a profit of 90.4 million reais a year earlier.

The airline said it expected to report an operating profit for the first quarter, improving from a year earlier.

Gol said it planned to reduce flights by between 8 percent and 10 percent in the first half of 2013 from a year earlier and by about 7 percent in the full year from all of 2012. With that, the airline is aiming to boost revenue per seat, an industry gauge of profitability known as RASK, by at least 10 percent.