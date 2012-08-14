Brazil airline Gol sees 2012 operating loss after 2nd qtr hit

* Gol sees negative EBIT in 2012 vs prior 4-7 pct revenue

* Q2 net loss 805 mln reais, more than double a year ago

* Outlook for capacity this year down about 5 percent

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Monday it expects an operating loss this year after posting a hefty quarterly net loss due to fuel costs and a currency swing.

Gol booked a second-quarter net loss of 805 million reais ($397 million), more than double its loss of 358 million reais a year earlier. The result was worse than an estimated loss of 292 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

A 26 percent increase in fuel costs and 42 percent rise in aircraft rental costs contributed to the plunging bottom line. A volatile exchange rate added 333 million reais to the loss.

Brazil’s currency, the real, slid 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in the quarter, driving up the cost of foreign debt.

Earnings before interest and taxes, a gauge of operating profit known as EBIT, fell to negative 355 million reais in the quarter. In the earnings release, Gol issued a new forecast for negative EBIT this year, scrapping a prior forecast for EBIT equal to between 4 percent and 7 percent of revenue.

Gol also cut its outlook for flight offerings this year by nearly 5 percent. The airline now expects to offer between 48 billion and 49 billion available seat-kilometers in 2012, helping to reduce its fuel consumption by as much as 6 percent compared with its prior outlook.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft leasing, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, slipped to negative 62 million reais, versus an average estimate of negative 35 million reais in the Reuters survey.