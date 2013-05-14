FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil airline Gol posts deeper net loss on currency hedge
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil airline Gol posts deeper net loss on currency hedge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Recovering EBIT signals gradual turnaround from 2012 loss

* Payroll down 30 pct; flight network contracting

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas posted a bigger net loss in the first quarter than a year earlier, as losses from currency hedges offset profitability gains from a year of cutting its payroll and flight network.

The airline reported a net loss of 75 million reais ($37 million), according to a late Monday filing, after a loss of 41 million reais a year earlier.

Still, a 30 percent cut in employee costs from a year before allowed Gol to substantially boost operating profits, adding to signs of a gradual turnaround after years of poorly controlled growth led to a loss of 1.5 billion reais for 2012.

Earnings before interest and taxes, a gauge of operating profit known as EBIT, rose to 101 million reais in the first quarter from 7 million reais a year earlier.

Discounting the impact of depreciation, amortization and aircraft rentals, the industry measure of profitability known as EBITDAR rose 37 percent to 367 million reais.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.