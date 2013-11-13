Gol to expand foreign flights, keep domestic Brazil routes flat

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas expects to expand international flights by 5 percent to 8 percent next year, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told analysts on a Wednesday conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

Gol’s ongoing push into more profitable international routes came after the airline said it would maintain its domestic network in 2014 at about the same size as this year, according to a securities filing earlier on Wednesday.

The airline has set out to slash domestic flights by 9 percent in 2013 to restore profitability in the face of soaring fuel costs and weak demand.