Gol shares reverse losses as Brazil gov't mulls aid for airlines
April 5, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

Gol shares reverse losses as Brazil gov't mulls aid for airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reversed losses in Friday afternoon trading and rose about 2 percent after Brazil’s government said it was considering extending financial aid to the country’s beleaguered airline sector.

Civil Aviation Minister Wellington Moreira Franco told Reuters on Friday that the ministry asked state development bank BNDES and industry regulator Anac for a series of studies as it seeks ways to resolve some of the industry’s problems.

At 5:21 p.m. (2021 GMT), Gol shares were up 1.57 percent to 11.03 reais, after having fallen as low as 10.14 reais earlier in the session. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)

