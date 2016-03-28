Israel antitrust authority summons Cellcom over Golan deal

JERUSALEM, March 28 (Reuters) - Cellcom has been summoned by Israel’s anti-monopoly commission over its planned purchase of smaller low-cost rival Golan Telecom, the country’s largest mobile phone operator said on Monday.

The antitrust authority has informed Cellcom that it is considering opposing the current layout of the proposed purchase of Golan, Cellcom said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Cellcom agreed to buy French-owned Golan for 1.17 billion shekels ($305 million) last November but the deal has faced political opposition and regulatory hurdles.

Golan Telecom said rejecting the deal would have a negative impact on the market and cause prices to rise.

“A decision against the deal is also against European and OECD standards where there have been mergers in the market from 5 to 4 players. A decision against approving the deal would signal to foreign investors that Israel does not respect the rules of conduct and OECD standards.”

Ilanit Sherf, an analyst at brokerage Psagot, believes the antitrust authority cannot approve the deal in its current format and that it wants Cellcom to offer changes to ensure competition will not be harmed. A final deal still appears a long way off, she said.

“In the longer term we find it difficult to see the continued existence of the current market structure,” Sherf said. “Imbalances and prices currently in the market will not remain with us forever.”

Golan, owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel, is one of five mobile network operators in Israel. It launched in 2012 when the government issued new licences to boost competition in a sector that had been dominated until then by three players.

Golan offered rock-bottom prices that its competitors have struggled to meet and has taken about 10 percent of Israel’s mobile market.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who was responsible for opening up the cellular market as communications minister, fears that losing one player would lead to higher prices.

The mobile market is considered a success story in Israel, where the cost of living is high. Consumers give Golan much credit for offering packages that include unlimited international and local calling, text messages and 6 GB of Internet surfing starting at $8 a month.

Such prices have put a big dent into the profitability at Cellcom and its rivals.

As part of its licence, Golan is required to enter into a network sharing agreement with Cellcom or build its own.

Last month, Niel said Golan had no choice but to merge with another player since a plan to share Cellcom’s network was not approved by regulators while municipalities in Israel refused to approve the installation of more antennas.