BRIEF-Golar signs Heads of Agreement with SNH and Perenco
December 24, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Golar signs Heads of Agreement with SNH and Perenco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd

* Says signed Heads of Agreement with Societe Nationale De Hydrocarbures (SNH) and Perenco Cameroon for development of a floating liquefied natural gas export project

* Says project is located 20 kilometers off coast of Cameroon and utilizing Golar’s floating liquefaction technology

* Says it is expected that during H1 2015 definitive commercial agreements will be executed and necessary licenses and approvals secured for production, liquefaction, and export of reserves

* Says production will commence in H1 2017

* Says deal premised on allocation of 500 bcf of natural gas reserves from offshore Kribi fields, which will be exported to global markets via goflng facility golar HIlli

* It is anticipated that the allocated reserves will be produced at the rate of some 1.2 million tons of LNG per annum over an approximate eight year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
