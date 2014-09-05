FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG announces Secondary Offering of its Common Stock by World Shipholding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd :

* Said on Thursday it announces Secondary Offering of its Common Stock by World Shipholding Ltd.

* Said its principal shareholder, World Shipholding, commences a secondary offering of 27.8 million shares of its common stock

* Said World Shipholding expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.2 million common shares

* Said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by World Shipholding

