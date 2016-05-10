FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natural gas shipping company Golar LNG names new CEO
May 10, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Natural gas shipping company Golar LNG names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd said Oscar Spieler would replace Gary Smith as chief executive, as the natural gas shipping company realigns operations, including building up its presence in the Brazilian power generation market.

The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with a private equity firm for investments in Golar Power, its unit that holds an interest in a 1.5 gigawatt power station in Sergipe, Brazil.

Spieler, who was Golar LNG’s chief executive between July 2009 and June 2011, was responsible for the company’s first floating liquefied natural gas project. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

