FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Golar LNG to raise $385 mln from asset sale
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 3:52 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Golar LNG to raise $385 mln from asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - LNG shipping company Golar LNG said it will sell its interests in the Nusantara Regas Satu floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to its subsidiary Golar LNG Partners LP for $385 million.

The Norwegian shipper, led by billionaire John Fredriksen, plans to invest part of the proceeds in new LNG carriers and FSRUs, it said.

New liquefaction projects in Australia and the Middle East, which promise to bring more fuel to the market by 2014-2015, and fast-growing demand in Asia are driving demand for LNG shipping.

Golar LNG’s shares were down 1 percent at $38.67 on Monday on the Nasdaq, while Golar LNG Partners’ units were trading down 2 percent at $34.15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.