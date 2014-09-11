FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golar LNG announces closing of secondary offering of its common stock by World Shipholding
September 11, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG announces closing of secondary offering of its common stock by World Shipholding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd :

* Said on Wednesday it was closing secondary offering of 32,000,000 shares of its common stock by World Shipholding Ltd

* Said closing included 4,173,913 common shares purchased pursuant to the underwriters’ previously announced option to purchase additional common shares

* Said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by World Shipholding

* Said BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman, Sachs & Co., Morgan Stanley and RS Platou Markets AS acted as joint book-running managers

* Said Arctic Securities, BNP PARIBAS, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as co-managers in the offering Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

