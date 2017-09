Sept 4 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd : * Announces strategic partnership and shareholder agreement with Keppel * Says subsidiary, Golar GHL, to sell 10% interest in total registered issued capital of Golar Hilli Corporation to KSI Production Pte Ltd * Says KSI Production Pte Ltd is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel

