Stronger greenback helps boost Australian gold

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A stronger U.S. dollar is helping drive Australian gold production and buffeting local prospectors from the effects of a global sell-off in bullion, according to a sector survey released on Sunday.

Production of the precious metal in Australia rose by 4 percent in the second quarter to 72 tonnes versus the previous quarter, second only to China, mining consultants Surbiton Associates Pty Ltd said in its latest tally of Australia’s gold mining industry.

A stronger greenback is playing into the hands of Australian prospectors, with the bullion price in Australian dollar terms relatively stable since the start of 2015, according to Surbiton’s director, Sandra Close.

“Despite lower gold prices in U.S. dollar terms, the depreciation of the Australian dollar is proving a blessing for Australian gold producers,” Close said.

“Although the gold price averaged U.S.$1,192 per ounce in the June quarter, the Australian dollar gold price averaged A$1,532 per ounce,” she said.

Australia’s gold output over the 12 months to June 30 rose 1 percent to 285 tonnes, which at today’s prices is worth about A$14 billion ($10.05 billion).

China is estimated to have produced around 450 tonnes in calendar 2014.

A looming U.S. rate hike has long dimmed the appeal of non-interest bearing assets such as precious metals, and gold on Friday posted its biggest weekly drop in five weeks after robust U.S. economic data suggested stronger growth.

But in Australia, gold still shines.

“We feel we are in terrific shape,” said Jake Klein, executive chairman of Evolution Mining, which has spent close to A$800 million ($574 million) buying mines in Australia this year and reported an 112 percent rise in underlying profit in fiscal 2015.

“The balance sheet is strong and the gold price is A$100 an ounce higher than we achieved last year,” Klein said. ($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)