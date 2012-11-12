FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick Gold sees gold prices hitting $2,000/oz in 2013
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Barrick Gold sees gold prices hitting $2,000/oz in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices may hit $2,000 an ounce in 2013 as rising costs and production constraints hold supply in check, while demand from central banks and Chinese consumers keeps climbing, Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s biggest gold producer, said on Monday.

Barrick Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky said supply would struggle to keep pace with rising demand as economic uncertainties and new investment tools in Asia drive more investors to the precious metal, boding well for prices.

“If demand continues to rise, which we think it will through China buying more gold, more investment demand for gold, (and) central banks continuing buying more gold rather than selling as they used to, I feel quite comfortable predicting that gold prices will within the next year be at $2,000, perhaps higher,” Sokalsky said. “It’s going to be a demand-driven type of move.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.