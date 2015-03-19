UPDATE 1-Six participants involved in revamped gold price benchmark

* Current fixing banks plus two others will take part

By Clara Denina

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Six participants will be involved in setting the first London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold price, an electronic benchmark brought in to replace the London gold fix, Intercontinental Exchange said on Thursday.

The four current members of the century-old gold fix, Barclays, HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and Societe Generale, will be taking part in the new process on March 20.

ICE gave no details of who the other participants would be, but said no Chinese banks would take part.

Gold fixings have taken place since 1919. The last ever gold fix, a twice-daily conference call to set the price that producers, consumers and investors commonly use to trade and value the metal, will be 1500 GMT on Thursday.

The gold, silver, platinum and palladium fixes came under increased scrutiny in the wake of a scandal in financial markets over rigging of interest rate and foreign exchange benchmarks. Fixing participants said last year that they would no longer operate the processes.

“Can we guarantee there is never going to be manipulation? No. But the surveillance is strong with (an) audit trail and regulation is strong,” Finbarr Hutcheson, President of ICE Benchmark Administration Ltd, said. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Veronica Brown, Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)