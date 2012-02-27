FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Sweden says no rise in gold reserves in Jan
February 27, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Sweden says no rise in gold reserves in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes incorrect data on Swedish gold holdings, adds IMF
official correction and comment.)	
    By Amanda Cooper	
    LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sweden said on Monday it
had not added to its gold reserves in January, after data from
the International Monetary Fund on Monday incorrectly showed a
sharp rise in Stockholm's bullion holdings.	
    A spokesman for the IMF later told Reuters by email the
incorrect increase in Swedish gold holdings originally reported
on the fund's website was due to a data entry error.	
    "Sweden's gold holdings were 4.042 million ounces (125.72
tonnes) at the end of January 2012, unchanged from the previous
month," he said.	
    The IMF data also showed Kazakhstan raised its gold holdings
for the sixth time in 12 months, while Belarus added around 5
tonnes to bring its holdings to 42.64 tonnes and Mexico, a major
buyer in 2011, cut its reserves by 0.16 tonnes to 105.85 tonnes.	
    The IMF's monthly international finance statistics report
showed the following changes in official holdings of gold in
tonnes:	
 Country     Jan 2012    Dec 2011    M/M change
 Belarus     42.643      37.355      +5.01 
 Kazakhstan  89.61       81.99       +7.62
 Mexico      105.85      106.00      -0.16
 Tajikistan  4.35        4.66        -0.31
 Turkey      199.435     195.330     +4.11
 	
 (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; additional reporting by Simon
Johnson in Stockholm; editing Jane Baird)

