CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Sweden says no rise in gold reserves in Jan

(Removes incorrect data on Swedish gold holdings, adds IMF official correction and comment.) By Amanda Cooper LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sweden said on Monday it had not added to its gold reserves in January, after data from the International Monetary Fund on Monday incorrectly showed a sharp rise in Stockholm's bullion holdings. A spokesman for the IMF later told Reuters by email the incorrect increase in Swedish gold holdings originally reported on the fund's website was due to a data entry error. "Sweden's gold holdings were 4.042 million ounces (125.72 tonnes) at the end of January 2012, unchanged from the previous month," he said. The IMF data also showed Kazakhstan raised its gold holdings for the sixth time in 12 months, while Belarus added around 5 tonnes to bring its holdings to 42.64 tonnes and Mexico, a major buyer in 2011, cut its reserves by 0.16 tonnes to 105.85 tonnes. The IMF's monthly international finance statistics report showed the following changes in official holdings of gold in tonnes: Country Jan 2012 Dec 2011 M/M change Belarus 42.643 37.355 +5.01 Kazakhstan 89.61 81.99 +7.62 Mexico 105.85 106.00 -0.16 Tajikistan 4.35 4.66 -0.31 Turkey 199.435 195.330 +4.11 (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm; editing Jane Baird)