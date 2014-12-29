China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climb to 9-month high

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China’s gold imports from Hong Kong in November rose to their highest level since February on strong demand in the world’s top bullion consumer.

Net gold imports from Hong Kong to the mainland rose to 99.111 tonnes in November, compared with 77.628 tonnes in October, according to data e-mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Total imports to the mainland rose to 149.235 tonnes last month. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)