FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climb to 9-month high
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 29, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climb to 9-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China’s gold imports from Hong Kong in November rose to their highest level since February on strong demand in the world’s top bullion consumer.

Net gold imports from Hong Kong to the mainland rose to 99.111 tonnes in November, compared with 77.628 tonnes in October, according to data e-mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Total imports to the mainland rose to 149.235 tonnes last month. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.