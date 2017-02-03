FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CORRECTED-Gold demand up 2 pct in 2016 as investment offsets lower jewellery buying-WGC
#Basic Materials
February 3, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Gold demand up 2 pct in 2016 as investment offsets lower jewellery buying-WGC

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects jewellery demand figure in table)
    * Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016
    * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009
    * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct
    * Central banks buy a third less gold

    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A bounce in investment to a
four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year,
data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use
of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin
and bar buying dipped.
    Global demand for physical gold in the form of jewellery,
coins and bars fell 9 percent as higher prices and import curbs
hurt demand, particularly in the major Chinese and Indian
markets. Central banks also bought a third less gold.
    However a surge in investment in gold-backed exchange-traded
funds offset that to lift overall gold demand by 2 percent to
4,309 tonnes, its highest since 2013. 
    "There are three primary factors that fuelled strong inflows
into ETFs -- we had the spread of negative interest rates, then
the steady pushback in expectations surrounding U.S. interest
rate (hikes), and the uncertainty stemming from geopolitical
risk," said Alistair Hewitt, head of market intelligence for the
industry-funded WGC.
    "Investment as a whole posted its best year since 2012, but
elsewhere demand was subdued."  
    ETF buying saw its strongest quarter on record in the first
three months of last year, with 342.3 tonnes added to funds,
chiefly in the United States and Europe. That tailed off later
in the year, however, with outflows of 193.1 tonnes seen in the
fourth quarter.
    Investment in coins and bars fell 2 percent. Britain, where
the pound fell after the June vote to leave the European Union,
was a bright spot, with demand rising 28 percent to 10.9 tonnes.
    Global jewellery demand, the single biggest demand segment
for gold, fell 15 percent to 2,042 tonnes. 
    Indian consumer demand fell 21 percent last year to 675.5
tonnes, its lowest since 2009, as prices rose and import curbs
were introduced. The WGC sees it remaining close to this level
this year, at 650-750 tonnes. 
    Demand in number one consumer China is expected to improve
to 950-1,000 tonnes, after it fell 7 percent last year to 913.6
tonnes, its weakest since 2012. 
    Central bank demand was in positive territory for a seventh
straight year, but was at its lowest since 2010 at 383.6 tonnes.
    "If you look at gold as a percentage of FX reserves, the
twin effects of FX reserves coming down and the gold price
rising has boosted gold as a reserve asset across central banks
around the world," Hewitt said. "That has been another factor
that weighs on reserve managers' minds."

    GOLD DEMAND (T)*
                          2016         2015  Pct change
 Jewellery             2,041.6      2,388.6           -15
 Technology              322.5        332.0            -3
 Investment            1,561.1        918.7            70
 - Coins & bars        1,029.2      1,047.0            -2
 - ETFs, etc             531.9       -128.3           n/a
 Central banks           383.6        576.5           -33
 TOTAL                 4,308.7      4,215.8             2
 
        * Source: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends Q4 2016
    

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Adrian Croft)

