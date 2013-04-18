FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SPDR Gold holdings slip to 3-year low
April 18, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-SPDR Gold holdings slip to 3-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts, adds detail)

* Gold hit by worries over global growth

* Asset typically seen as safe haven

* But has failed to capitalise on geopolitical tensions

April 18 (Reuters) - SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.97 percent to 1134.79 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest level since April 2010.

Gold, usually seen as a so-called safe haven, has failed to capitalise on tensions in the Korean peninsula and has been hit by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme, prompting investors to dump their holdings.

SPDR’s gold holdings stood at 1145.92 tonnes on Tuesday. In terms of ounces, holdings dropped to 36,484,650.02 ounces from 36,842,510.43.

Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford

