Spot gold falls 1.1 pct, Indian demand worries weigh
June 4, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Spot gold falls 1.1 pct, Indian demand worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday, extending earlier losses after the Reserve Bank of India further restricted imports of the precious metal, raising concerns over physical demand in the world’s largest consumer.

A steady dollar and uncertainty over the timing of a pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme also continued to unnerve investors.

Spot gold fell below the key $1,400 an ounce level to a session low of $1,395.74. It traded at $1,396.65 an ounce at 1200 GMT, still down 1 percent. (Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Anthony Barker)

