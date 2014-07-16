FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London gold fixing company seeks 3rd party to administer benchmark
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

London gold fixing company seeks 3rd party to administer benchmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the company that operates the global price benchmark for gold, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it is seeking to appoint a third party to take over administration of the process known as the “fix”.

In a statement the company said it has commenced a request for proposals (RFP) process with a view to appointing a new administrator for the fix, with the support of the London Bullion Market Association.

It is also seeking to recruit an independent chairman for the board of the fixing company, it said.

A source familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday that a statement on reforming the century-old system of benchmarking gold prices is expected imminently ahead of the implementation of new regulations governing financial benchmarks. (Reporting by Jan Harvey and Clara Denina; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.