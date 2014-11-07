ICE wins race to run London gold "fix" with electronic platform

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - ICE Benchmark Administration will run the century-old London gold price benchmark, or “fix”, from the first quarter of 2015, the London Bullion Market Association said on Friday.

IBA will provide the price platform and methodology as well as the overall administration and governance for what will become the LBMA Gold Price.

For over a century and up until 2014, a handful of banks had agreed a price daily on which their customers - producers, consumers and investors - could trade and value the metals.

But a regulatory push for more transparency has heralded a move to electronic solutions that display selling and buying order volumes. (Reporting By Clara Denina; Editing by Veronica Brown)