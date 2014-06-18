FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Gold Council organises forum to reform gold fix
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

World Gold Council organises forum to reform gold fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Industry group the World Gold Council announced a plan on Wednesday to reform gold’s global reference price, or “fix”, to switch to using actual trades instead of quotes.

The first meeting of bullion banks, refiners, central banks and mining companies will be held on July 7 in London, it added in a statement.

“The fixing process was established almost a century ago, so it is not surprising that it needs to change to meet today’s market expectations for enhanced regulation, transparency and technology,” said Natalie Dempster, managing director of central banks and public policy at the council.

The council said the reformed fix must be based on executed trades rather than quotes and should be a tradeable price, not a reference one. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.