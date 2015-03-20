FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs, UBS named as participants in new LBMA gold price-ICE
#Market News
March 20, 2015

Goldman Sachs, UBS named as participants in new LBMA gold price-ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and UBS will join the four existing members of the gold “fix”, which ended on Thursday, in setting the new London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price benchmark, Intercontinental Exchange said on Friday.

Goldman and UBS join Barclays, HSBC, Bank of Nova Scotia and Societe Generale, taking part in the new process at 1030 GMT on March 20.

The gold, silver, platinum and palladium fixes came under increased scrutiny in the wake of a scandal in financial markets over rigging of interest rate and foreign exchange benchmarks.

Fixing participants said last year that they would no longer operate the processes.

Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Veronica Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
