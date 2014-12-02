REFILE-Gold miners should curb output drive to reward investors-Blackrock

(Refiles to correct typo in bullet point and paragraph 5)

* Investors want transparency around investment decisions

* Don’t want money ploughed back into business to boost output

* Post 2016, average miner debt will cost an extra $100/ounce

By Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Blackrock said gold miners looking to lure back fund flows need to cut production and give more money back to investors rather than ploughing it into the business in a bid to boost production.

Early last month, gold prices fell to their lowest in more than 4 years at $1,131.85 a tonne - spurring struggling miners to take drastic measures like scrapping dividends, cutting jobs, halting projects and shutting mines.

But according to Blackrock fund manager Evy Hambro, more needs to be done to restore investor confidence, and scrapping dividends is the wrong choice for debt burdened miners who need to raise cash from investors.

“Gold companies need to understand if people are going to give them capital they need to have transparency around investment decisions,” Hambro said. “They don’t want capital ploughed back into the business chasing production growth rather than value creation.”

“The primary thing (investors) want is ... when the gold price goes up, the company makes more money. They need to know with every ounce that’s mined there’s a margin attached to it,” he told the annual Mines and Money conference

Gold equities are historically even more volatile than the metal. After outperforming the bullion price for most of this year, gold mining shares have given up all gains to sink much deeper than gold itself.

According to some analysts, about three quarters of gold mining companies burn cash at spot prices just below $1,200 on an all-in cost basis.

This is a huge problem especially for miners burdened by debt.

“Over last decade (gold miners) have raised 150 billion in new capital. That debt is still on the balance sheet. They have to start repaying that debt ... post 2016 (when) it becomes equivalent to an extra $100 an ounce,” said Blackrock portfolio manager Catherine Raw at the conference.

If gold prices fall to average $1,100, companies with heavy debt may be forced to hedge revenue or raise distressed equity. They could see their credit lines withdrawn or reduced.