a year ago
Gold market surplus shrinks as fund inflows offset weak Asian buying -GFMS
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Gold market surplus shrinks as fund inflows offset weak Asian buying -GFMS

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold ETF inflows hit highest half-year on record in H1
    * GFMS lifts 2016 gold price forecast to $1,279/oz
    * Physical gold demand slides to 7-year low in Q2

    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - A surge in Western gold
investment helped offset sliding Asian demand in the second
quarter, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday, as
they hiked their gold price forecast for the year in response to
jitters over the economic outlook. 
    In the Q2 update of its Gold Survey 2016, GFMS said it now
expects gold to average $1,279 an ounce this year, up
from $1,184 previously. That reflects concern over the economic
and political landscape, as well as a 24 percent surge in gold
prices in the year to date.
    "The revision is a mark to market of the impressive gains
that gold has posted so far this year, and reflecting the
changed sentiment stemming from increased uncertainty from
economic and political outlooks," it said. 
    "These include Brexit, reduced expectations of a rate rise
from the Fed, a wobbly Italian banking sector and the U.S.
Presidential race."
    These concerns translated into rising investment demand for
gold in the second quarter. The surplus in the gold market
contracted in that period as surging inflows into bullion-backed
exchange-traded funds balanced sliding demand from Chinese and
Indian buyers.     
    Physical gold demand hit a seven-year low in the second
quarter, GFMS said, falling by more than a fifth for a second
quarter in a row, as economic pressures, the sharp rise in
prices and uncertainty over their direction hurt Asian offtake. 
    ETF inflows meanwhile reached their highest half-yearly
total ever in the first six months of the year at 568 tonnes.
    "The second quarter of 2016 bore striking similarities to
the previous three months, with Chinese demand being lacklustre
and Indian offtake nothing short of abysmal," GFMS said. 
    "Meanwhile, demand from investors in Western markets was
very strong, especially by exchange-traded funds for the second
consecutive quarter, as they reassessed the prospects for asset
allocation and put gold in a more positive light."
    Indian jewellery demand fell 56 percent year on year to 69
tonnes in the second quarter, while net investment was 40
percent lower. In China, jewellery demand plunged 31 percent,
while retail investment was down 12 percent.
    Central bank buying nearly halved on a net basis, as
Venezuela divested gold and Russian buying contracted. 
    On the supply side of the market, mine output eased by 2
percent, but overall supply increased by 6.2 percent due to a
jump in recycling.
    
    GOLD SUPPLY AND DEMAND, Q2 2016*
                             Q2 2016   Q2 2015
 Mine output                      770       787
 Scrap supply                     310       284
 Net hedging                       40       -17
 TOTAL SUPPLY                    1120      1054
                                               
 Jewellery fabrication            348       497
 Industrial fabrication            85        91
 Central bank demand               42        81
 Retail investment                242       248
 TOTAL PHYSICAL DEMAND            715       917
                                               
 Physical surplus/deficit         404       137
 ETF inventory build              232       -32
 Exchange inventory build          76         1
 Balance                           96       168
    *Source: GFMS Gold Survey 2016, Q2 Update and Outlook

 (Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
