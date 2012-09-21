FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners set to cut gold hedges by 20 T in 2012-report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Miners set to cut gold hedges by 20 T in 2012-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mining companies are likely to cut the outstanding gold hedgebook by some 20 tonnes this year, precious metals consultancy GFMS said in a report on Friday, after they reduced remaining hedges by 6 tonnes in the second quarter.

The company said in a quarterly report on the global gold hedgebook that most of the cuts came as part of scheduled deliveries or options expiries, rather than concerted moves to remove hedge cover.

Hedging future output allows producers to lock in guaranteed prices, but it can backfire if the price of spot metal rises above the hedged price.

The buying back of outstanding hedge positions was once a key element of demand, but its impact diminished after a majority of large miners closed their hedgebooks completely.

“Over the first half of 2012, producers’ activity accounted for just 253,000 ounces (8 tonnes) of demand in the gold market,” GFMS said in its latest report. “The market impact of net producer hedging activity remains limited.” (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.