Russia added to gold reserves for 6th straight month in Sept -IMF

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia increased its gold reserves for a sixth straight month in September, while Azerbaijan added to its holdings for a second month, according to International Monetary Fund data released on Tuesday.

Russia, which has one of the world’s largest gold reserves, added 37 tonnes to its reserves last month, taking the total to 1,149 tonnes, while Azerbaijan raised its reserves by 4 tonnes, taking the total to 27 tonnes.

Kazakhstan raised its gold holdings by 2.1 tonnes to 184 tonnes, while Turkey added 12 tonnes taking the total to 532 tonnes.

Significant buying and selling by central banks can influence gold prices, which earlier this month hit $1,183 per ounce, the lowest level since June last year, on a strong dollar and robust economic data. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang)