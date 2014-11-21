CORRECTED-Ukraine slashed gold holdings, Russia added more in October -IMF

(Corrects first sentence to show Russia increased holdings for seventh month, not sixth)

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine slashed its gold reserves by more than a third in October, while Russia increased its reserves for a seventh straight month, according to International Monetary Fund data released on Thursday.

Ukraine ended last month with 26 tonnes of gold, down by 14 tonnes from September, while Russia, which has one of the world’s largest bullion reserves, added another 18.9 tonnes, taking its total to 1,168 tonnes.

Turkey cut its holdings by 2.7 tonnes to 521 tonnes and Azerbaijan raised its reserves by 3.2 tonnes to 30.2 tonnes. Belarus added 2.1 tonnes to 41.1 tonnes.

Significant buying and selling by central banks can influence gold prices, which earlier this month sank to 4-1/2-year lows of $1,131 per ounce, as the U.S. dollar soared on improving U.S. data. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)