Russia raises gold holdings for 9th month in a row - IMF

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia raised its gold reserves for a ninth straight month in December as the country continued to add to the fifth-biggest gold holdings in the world, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

Russia increased its bullion holdings by 20.73 tonnes to 1,208.23 tonnes in December, the IMF data showed.

The Netherlands, which has the ninth-biggest gold reserves, raised its gold holdings by 9.61 tonnes to 622.08 tonnes last month, while Kazakhstan added 4.16 tonnes to bring its total to 191.8 tonnes.

Turkey, however, lowered gold holdings by 3.86 tonnes to 529.12 tonnes. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)