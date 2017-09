SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The euro zone raised its gold holdings by 7.437 tonnes to 10,791.885 tonnes in January while Turkey slashed its holdings, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.

Turkey cut its gold holdings by 14.227 tonnes to 514.893 tonnes last month, the IMF said. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)