UPDATE 1-Colombia slashes gold holdings by two-thirds amid July rout

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Colombia slashed its gold holdings by two-thirds last month, adjusting its reserves for the first time in years, as spot prices sank in a bullion rout, International Monetary Fund data showed on Friday.

The South American country slashed its holdings by 6.5 tonnes, leaving just 3.77 tonnes, the data showed. It was the first time in at least two years the country had changed its reserves of bullion, according to Reuters’ records.

The reason for and timing of the move are not known, but it came as institutional and speculative investors pulled more cash en masse from commodities, ending a decade-long boom, as the stock market crash in China reignited concerns about demand from the world’s biggest consumer of industrial raw materials.

The year-long rout in oil has also hurt economies that are reliant on natural resources, like Colombia.

Spot gold prices had their worst month in July since June 2013, dropping over 6.5 percent to 2009 lows even after months of calm amid the Greek debt crisis, the stronger dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase.

Still the dramatic sudden one-day sell-off on July 20 captured most traders’ attention. The equivalent of 13 tonnes of gold were sold in New York in seconds in early Asian trading on that day.

In June, the data showed Turkey lowered its reserves by 4.8 tonnes to just under 500 tonnes.